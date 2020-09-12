On Saturday morning at Corby Dog Park, the St. Joseph Animal Shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph held an event to get people out of the house and animals adopted.
Howl-A-Palooza had on site vendors for dog park tags and microchipping. Not only that, but the shelter brought seven dogs that were available for adoption. Aubrey Silvey, the human educator at the animal shelter, said the dogs are ready for homes.
"We’ve got a lot of vendors here — some dog training, all kinds of different vendors relating to animals, and then we’re here and we have some on site adoptions going on. So we’ve got some adoptable dogs here that are ready to go home today,” Silvey said. “This is Jameson, we have have him as a Shepard mix. He’s about 5 1/2 years old. He’s actually one of our Pups for Parole graduates, so he knows all of his basic commands, and he’s house broke and crate trained. He is a little bit naughty and can escape any type of fencing, so he always needs to be monitored outside.”
The dogs were a hit at the event and a few found some forever homes because of it.
“Here we have five (dogs). We started with seven, but two dogs were adopted already which is super exciting. But we have five dogs still here that are ready to go home,” she said.
There are still many dogs in need of adoption that Silvey said are easy for anyone to look into.
“After today, we are by appointment only at the animal shelter. But what people can do is hop on our website petforu.com and click on the little adopt link. It’ll show them all of our adoptable pets that we have in the shelter right now,” Silvey said.
The event also had a dog show. It included categories like best dressed, largest and smallest dog, best trick and pet/owner look-a-like.