What is traditionally a slow season for St. Joseph’s real estate market could be undergoing an about-face this year, thanks to an abnormally mild weather.
That’s an assessment from one local realtor who’s noticing a bit of an uptick in housing interest this winter.
The latest St. Joseph statistics from the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors could be supporting that optimism. Average home prices for November jumped almost 12% from 2018, to $167,000 from about $149,000, and were up by almost 7% for the year through November.
Realtor Matthew Paden, with Reece-Nichols in St. Joseph, told News-Press NOW that January and February have habitually been the market’s two lowest months of the year. Yet that could change the minds of both buyers and sellers, given the recent spate of mild weather.
“People continue to have spring fever,” Paden said. “I haven’t seen the market hit the brakes.”
And despite the present level of international politics, their impact on gas prices and an always fluctuating stock market, Paden asserts the still historically favorable and affordable interest rates are enough to stimulate some increased activity. He added those interest rates now range from 3.6 to 4.2%.
“Everything’s a factor,” he said. “People are in tune with the news, and how people around them are feeling. St. Joseph is cyclical. Our price points will get hot in certain areas.”
For almost the past two weeks, Paden has witnessed his most prevalent listings in a sweep that covers properties in the low $100,000s to a maximum of $310,000. The three- to four-bedroom model seems to be the local realty market’s sweet spot, he said.
Amy Voltz, a Keller Williams realtor who serves on the Heartland MLS board of directors for the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors, said sales essentially settled on the same level in 2019 as they did for the previous year. She referred to several factors that could infringe on a more active market, while still voicing optimism for an upsurge in sales — based on her sense of buyer interest that’s overtaken any related sentiment of her past 13 years in the business.
“The big difference we’ve seen is the average sales price has gone up,” she said. “We had a very strong December. A lot of that was due to the nice weather.”
Voltz said the days a property remains on the market prior to sale over the past year was 60% less than in 2018.
“Ultimately, that has to do with our inventory,” she added. “And the big trend is that we are low in inventory currently. We anticipate that to be a trend that goes on through 2020 as well.”
Like Paden, Voltz said the low interest rates still remain as a key for St. Joseph’s housing scene.
“Now would be a good time to take advantage” of the rates should prices eventually rise, she said.