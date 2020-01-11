Friday was National Houseplant Appreciation Day, and for people in St. Joseph, having indoor greenery is a popular trend.
Craig Hayes, manager of Earl May in St. Joseph, said that having houseplants is something that is not just popular in the winter, but all year. He also said more young people are getting into having them.
“I think actually growing something makes ... a person feel good, and seeing something grow, especially in the winter when everything is so drab outside, having something green inside and growing is actually a nice thing,” Hayes said.
Hayes said he sees a general good mood in people who have houseplants.
”It’s funny how somebody that’s really into houseplants comes in here because they almost have a bubbly appearance or a kind of happy happiness to them,” Hayes said.
There are varying different types of houseplants. Some need more water, some need more light.
People can ask sales associates or their friends to find out what type of plant is best for their lifestyle, Hayes said.
”They’re going to be able to tell you how much light you need, whether it’s low-light, high-light, how much watering, whether that’s on a low or high scale, or maybe how large a plant you want it to get or how small plant you want it to stay,” Hayes said.
Many stores and nurseries have whole sections dedicated to different types of houseplants.
”I’ve been at this almost 28 years, so it’s one of those areas that is is really trending upward,” Hayes said. “It is something I think you’re seeing in a lot of the decorating for homes and home and garden magazines.”