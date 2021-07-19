Fires in abandoned or empty properties are fairly common in St. Joseph. And in some neighborhoods, St. Joseph Fire Department said the closeness of properties adds an addition risk.
When a structure is on fire, any surrounding properties can be at risk. St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said closely-placed homes are at the greatest risk, especially those that are vacant.
"It’s a fairly common occurrence," Henrichson said. "There are so many vacant places in St. Joe and it could be kids, it could be people wanting a place to stay, all kinds of different reasons for somebody to get in there and do things, and none of them are really legal so if you know it’s vacant and especially if it’s been tagged, nobody’s supposed to be in that building."
Newer fire codes actually prohibit windows on the sides of homes that sit too close together.
"That’s where the fire spreads, it comes out a window and by that time it arches out of the window on the house next door. Especially in some of the older neighborhoods where you can reach across and touch the neighbor's house," he said.
Henrichson said St. Joseph has many older homes and that neighbors need to be aware of any empty homes near them.
"Watching if there are people there that don’t belong there, call the police. Most of them are yellow- or red-tagged, which means nobody is supposed to be in there, or there’s permission at different times of day, it’s just watching yourself," Henrichson said. "The town's big enough we can’t watch the whole thing, so just knowing who’s supposed to be there who isn’t supposed to be there, if there are people there at weird hours of the night, things like that. Just call it in."
Some of the properties in town that are being illegally entered and inhabited are already dilapidated or face structural issues. In these structures, a fire usually results in a total loss.
