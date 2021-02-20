The St. Joseph Fire Department was dispatched out to King Hill Ave. at approximately 11:30 this morning for a call about a house fire.
There were roughly six units at the scene.
Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard said that it took roughly 15 minutes for the units to control the situation.
“We had a fire call come in at 5613 King Hill," Blizzard said. "When the fire crew showed up there was smoke coming from the roof, they found a small fire in the attic above the kitchen... It was an electrical fire. No one was injured, firefighters or civilians.”
The house was a home to about eight individuals, with at least one child, as well as a few pets.
Officials say that there was damage to the ceiling in the kitchen where the fire occurred, as well as some water damage from the extinguishing process.
Due to the condition of the house, the family is working with American Red Cross to find a temporary place to stay.