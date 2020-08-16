Hot car deaths during pandemic

Despite the pandemic making people stay home for part of the summer, there still have been a number of deaths of children in hot cars.
“I think what a lot of people don’t understand is, we’re creeping toward fall, but it’s still August and September in Missouri. I looked in the forecast and we’ve got an 87-degree day coming in, an 89-degree day, that can get the interior of a car super hot,” Sgt. Jake Angle with Missouri State Highway Patrol, said. “Then the humidity in there, it doesn’t take long for a car to heat up to dangerous levels for small children.”
Officials always encourage people to bring kids with them, even for a quick errand.
“Even if you think it’s for just a few minutes, how many times have you gone and run into the gas station and there are 20 people in there standing in line? Those few extra minutes can be the difference,” Steve Henrickson with the St. Joseph Fire Department, said.
According to statistics collected by a national nonprofit Kids and Cars, there have been 15 deaths across the country this year with the circumstances ranging from left, unknowingly left and getting in on their own, to name a few.
In an article on the nonprofit’s website, the pandemic has presented its own impact, with kids getting into vehicles on their own rather than being left there by an adult.
Angle said if you do see children in a hot car to immediately call for help.
“We obviously don’t want people to run around damaging property, but obviously, dial 911 to get the police there, the fire department there, whatever it takes and gain access to that vehicle to prevent something like that, a tragedy from happening,” Angle said.