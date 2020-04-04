No one wants to spend the night in a hospital.
By and large, hospitals attempt to accommodate those wishes with outpatient care and minor procedures at surgery centers. It’s partly for financial reasons — overnight hospital stays are expensive — and partly because that’s what patients want.
Now comes the coronavirus, a crisis that’s quickly reversing this trend. Hospitals are working overtime to find extra beds to handle a potential surge of sick patients who may need intubation and extended care. In St. Joseph, Mosaic Life Care has added 48 patient beds to go with the 352 already licensed at the facility.
“It’s a huge challenge,” said Dave Dillon, vice president of public affairs at the Missouri Hospital Association. “We’re doing everything we can to understand what the potential needs are and develop the best plans for the maximum or exceeding capacity. Just as we’re seeing in New York, we’re looking at alternative care locations. Hopefully we will not need them. But, we will be prepared to transition when we meet the point of critical mass on patient surge.”
If it seems like hospitals are trying to increase capacity overnight, they are. But the problem was decades in the making.
The Kaiser Family Foundation found that the United States has about 2.8 hospital beds per 1,000 people, compared to 3.2 in Italy, 6.0 in France and 13.1 in Japan. Some attribute this to market-based factors, but the government plays a larger role in both the U.K. and Canadian health care systems. Those countries have fewer hospital beds per 1,000 people than the United States.
In the U.S., 23 U.S. states saw a decrease in the per-capita number of hospital beds from 2014 to 2018, according to Quote Wizard, an insurance analytics company. In Missouri, hospitals average 3.1 beds per 1,000 people, down from 3.7 in 1999.
Dillon said bed capacity is only one of the problems that hospitals face. With states waiving some licensing requirements during the emergency, hospitals could shoehorn beds into every available space. But that would prove futile without ventilators and other medical equipment as well as doctors and nurses to attend to each patient.
As the experience in New York City shows, staffing becomes a huge challenge as the patient load soars and providers begin to fall ill.
“Our health-care providers are wearing out to some degree,” Dillon said. “If this extends over months, we’re going to need to address that.”
At Mosaic, spokeswoman Joey Austin said the hospital in St. Joseph isn’t just looking at adding more beds but is trying to anticipate possible staffing shortages. In an email, she said Mosaic is determining where caregivers could be transferred and trained to assist if that becomes necessary.
“We want to meet patient needs and provide the best, highest quality, safest staffing,” she wrote in the email.
If rural areas see a spike in caseloads, the need to transfer patients from smaller hospitals could complicate bed or staffing shortages at critical care hospitals in larger cities. Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer of the University of Kansas Health Systems, said in most rural areas the virus is about two weeks behind Kansas City. Stites discussed the impact of the virus on smaller communities during a conference call last week with area media.
“It’s coming to a town near you,” he said. “The virus has already jumped an ocean. It left Seattle, left New York. It’s in Kansas City. It’s in Wichita. It’s in Topeka. I don’t know why anyone would feel safe. If you think it’s only a big-city virus, that is really hopeful thinking, but it’s not true thinking.”
By now, most people are familiar with the graphic that shows the infection curve passing the level of hospital capacity. In truth, Dillon said, no one is quite sure what the capacity level is, which is why there’s so much effort to add beds on one end and reduce the number of infections on the other.
When the crises passes, hospitals may re-evaluate policies for licensing excess beds for surge capacity, but that’s expensive. Drew Altman of the Kaiser Family Foundation suggests that Congress would have to mandate increased bed capacity, much like financial regulators require banks to maintain capital reserves.
“The shortage of hospital beds in the U.S. didn’t happen by accident,” Altman writes in the online magazine Axios. “It’s a result of both market pressures and public policy.”