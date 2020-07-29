Similar to other businesses, the hospitality industry has noticed a recent economic impact and decrease in guests in what's typically its busiest season.
The summer months are when local hotels and bed and breakfasts get the most traffic, but that's changed due to COVID-19.
Nicole Krueter, Fairfield Inn and Suites guest services manager, has noticed a large number of cancellations recently because of Chiefs training camp getting called up, postponements of weddings and people worried about traveling.
"We had to close off our breakfast and dining areas, but now we have fully opened and are starting to wear masks," Krueter said.
Guests aren't required to wear masks, but social distancing at breakfast, the front desk and recreational areas is required.
Krueter said one of the hardest aspects to adapt to is the constant change of guests going up and down.
"We've either been very, very slow where you barely see a guest in the hotel or all of the sudden we're picking up and everybody is scrounging to get workers together," Krueter said.
The Shakespeare Chateau Inn Bed and Breakfast has seen similar trends in the recent months. Owner Isobel McGowan said she sent in her quarterly sales tax revenues and it was 15% to 20% of what it usually is.
"During summer season I might go for three or four weeks without ever having a night where I don't have at least one room filled with guests, and this year it's much reduced," McGowan said.
McGowan said luckily some people feel more comfortable staying at a smaller bed and breakfast right now compared to a larger hotel.
"Four rooms vs. 400 rooms, clearly there's a lot less traffic and of course we've put in place additional sanitizing procedures for our rooms," McGowan said.
McGowan said when there's more than one room filled she makes sure guests are separated and can eat in different areas of the house.
Both businesses look forward to hosting events, such as weddings in the near future, because it typically brings a large amount of business to their industry.