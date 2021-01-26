A recent promotion at the 139th Airlift Wing has placed Lieutenant Colonel Jason Horn in a position that has grown in responsibility this past year -- and that’s not even his day job.
Horn is now the acting medical group commander. The group is partly responsible for responding to emergency health scenarios, like the pandemic we are currently experiencing.
“That planning is going on currently at the state and locally, so we're knee deep in that – probably more like waist deep,” Horn said.
Wing Commander Colonel Ed Black tapped Horn for the promotion and defined him as a citizen airman “in every respect.”
“From loadmaster enlisted troop to medical services administration officer – he had the right background to do the job,” Col. Black said. “And the importance of that over this last year of COVID, it's just become absolutely front and center for our wing and for our community.”
Playing a part in the pandemic is only one aspect of Horn' life. He also has a full-time job at the Commerce Trust Company and is the father of two high schoolers with his wife, Buchanan County Auditor Tara Horn.
Horn’s day job is that of senior portfolio manager at Commerce Trust Company. Julie Walker, vice president, co-market executive & private client advisor, is his manager.
“He’s just a down-to-earth, good guy,” Walker said. “He believes in our school district, he’s supportive of our community – both he and his wife.”
Horn is considered a drill status guardsman with the Missouri Air National Guard. Besides working 40 hours at Commerce Trust for the past five years, he also works a minimum of one weekend per month at the guard. However, the medical group commander has a larger demand on the position.
Horn enlisted in the Air Force on April 1, 1988. He was stationed at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas, for four years. After that service, he joined the Missouri Air National Guard at the 139th and went to Missouri Western State University. He speaks highly of how the guard shaped him.
“If you're a high school kid nowadays and you're not looking at the Missouri Air National Guard, I think you're making a mistake,” Horn said. “I think that this is one of the best organizations in St. Joe.”
Horn spent 16 years as a C-130 loadmaster for the guard before he became a commissioned officer, which placed him on the road to medical group commander.
“You're figuring out the center of gravity for the airplane, you're involved in any sort of emergency procedures,” Horn said. “You get to travel around the world, or see pretty much everywhere. I've been all over Europe and South and Central America.”
Col. Kevin Echterling, the former medical group commander, retired in September. Horn called him a mentor and said he will rely on him for advice going forward.