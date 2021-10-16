A horde of people is made its way through town Friday evening as part of the inaugural zombie pub crawl benefiting the Friends of the Animal Shelter of st. Joseph.
Between a 100 and 150 were expected for the pub crawl, which started around 6 p.m. at D and G Pub and Grub, event M.C. Johnnie Raven said.
The community's halloween spirit and sense of charity were things he first noticed several years ago, Raven said.
"I moved to St. Joe about seven years ago and one of the biggest things I noticed was, 'Man, this town frickin' loves Halloween like you wouldn't believe,' " he said. "And they also love the shelter and that spirit of giving for, you know, all of our homeless fur babies and stuff like that, that that haven't had a chance to find their forever home. So we've got a lot of different types and kinds of folks coming out."
There also were makeup artists at the event who could help increase the "zombified" atmosphere if people wanted.
