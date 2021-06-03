After last year, the future of schooling remains uncertain for some families. Now that so many students are used to calling the kitchen table their classroom, many are considering a switch to homeschooling full time.

According to Admissionly.com, in the spring of 2019 in the U.S., there were around 2.5 million children who opted for homeschooling. By 2021, the number increased as about nine million Americans reported attending homeschool at some time.

Tricia Shonkwiler is a local homeschool teacher and said she knows of many families who are making the switch.

“There have been a lot of people who have got into homeschooling during COVID. I know several that decided to start homeschooling during COVID and now they’re kind of hooked,” Shonkwiler said. “They’ve decided, ‘Oh, this is great, we love this, and there are so many resources,’ and they want to continue.”

A Homeschooling Resource Fair took place at the Eastside Baptist Church on Thursday afternoon. The event was open to the public and introduced visitors to the many different ways they can get started with homeschooling.

Shana Parry is another local homeschool teacher and said the pandemic made people aware that homeschooling is easier than they thought.

“I think people are realizing that you can homeschool your child and it’s not as crazy or hard as I think a lot of people have thought it is,” Parry said.

Brad Heredia has been homeschooled his entire life, and said the schooling was very helpful during the pandemic.

“Homeschooling provides such a unique opportunity to have that schooling without having to be exposed to COVID or any other sickness, but you can still have the academic orientation part of it,” Heredia said.

Heredia said the fair was a great representation of what the homeschooling community is like.

“Homeschooling doesn’t just involve yourself, ... you can build a community around you, and go with other homeschoolers and truly chase your academic career as well as your Christian career,” Heredia said.

For those who are interested in starting their journey with homeschooling, it’s recommended they reach out to the Eastside Baptist Church for more information by calling 816-233-8542 or by visiting their website at ebcalive.com.