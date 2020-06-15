A new emergency shelter for homeless women barely got the chance to start its mission before a pandemic hit.
The Sisters of Solace, which can house eight women, opened right before the shelter-in-place orders were enacted in St. Joseph. Like many entities in town, the shelter closed its doors to outsiders, including volunteers, and also stopped taking in new guests, per Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
SOS Executive Director Stacy Kerns said the challenges were difficult and included more from staff since volunteers could not be part of the home at 1703 S. 12th St.
“So at a time that we were trying to figure out what our normal even looks like, we then had sisters in our house who lost their jobs,” Kerns said. “So they learned a new skill – they’re making candles and they are selling them as their own small business.”
The candles cost $5 each and come in three fragrances; Fresh Linen, English Garden and Morning Coffee.
If there was a benefit to the shelter-in-place order — besides helping to fight against a health crisis — the SOS staff did receive a chance to learn more about the ladies staying at the home.
“One of the things that we’ve recognized is that every story is different,” Kerns said. “We have to treat everyone here uniquely. Everyone’s got different strengths, different barriers.”
The shelter has seen a return to its regularly scheduled plan this month. However, staff are still taking precautions by screening new guests for COVID-19 before moving them into their apartments and fostering life skills to improve their health.
Through the pandemic many social welfare agencies in St. Joseph have come together to support one another.
“The thing I love about St. Joe is that all of the agencies and programs and homes really work together,” Kerns said. “We’ve been very fortunate to have our relationship with Pivotal Point (Transitional Housing), because some of our ladies have been able to interview there and move on to their next level of health and stability.”
To support Sisters of Solace with the purchase of a candle, go online to sosstjoe.org. Shipping costs are $10, but local shoppers can avoid that by picking up candles at the SOS House on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at times listed on the website.