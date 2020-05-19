Community Missions street outreach workers are interviewing the homeless in St. Joseph for the U.S. Census and helping them to apply for federal stimulus checks.
The homeless are a part of the economy, and Community Missions also is offering to help those individuals with financial planning. Last Friday, eight individuals went through interviews, and six more were done on Tuesday morning.
While brainstorming the initiative, Executive Director Krista Kiger directed her staff to recommend financial planning at the homeless stimulus office.
“You have to pay a fee to cash your stimulus check, you have to pay a fee to put it on a debit card,” Kiger said. “Having access to just a regular bank account and some financial education can help folks take the next step to more financial stability.”
She has been talking to banks and credit unions in town about the best options going forward. Community Missions also helps the homeless navigate through barriers that can arise, like obtaining an I.D. or a birth certificate.
The interviews are taking place at the Cold Weather Shelter, which is next to the Juda House on Olive Street from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. and on Tuesdays and between 1 and 5 p.m. on Wednesdays for the next three weeks.
Kiger said many of the institutions in town, Community Missions, the Crossing, Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph, the Salvation Army, Sisters of Solace and others, have a long-term goal to help the homeless find housing.
Regarding the census, for Buchanan County to obtain the correct funding, everyone, including the homeless, need to complete the survey every decade.
“The census population impacts many, many things. We're able to access more federal funds for a variety of things and state funds,” Kiger said. “So we thought, well, this is an easy way for us to be able to help as many of our street homeless folk get access to the census and be counted.”
Tracy Gillespie, a street outreach worker, interviewed Ronnie Gonzalez on Tuesday morning. Gonzalez is staying at the Crossing's emergency shelter.
“A lot of them think they’re not entitled to it,” Gillespie said. “Every single U.S. citizen is entitled to a stimulus. I mean you might not get your money if you owe back child support or back alimony, however, you know, that money will go into the proper hands.”
Many of Community Missions street outreach initiatives are financed through a HUD grant worth $50,000 that runs through November.
“The stimulus brings money into the community, because I could almost guarantee 100% of the money that we're getting for our folks will be spent in the community,” Gillespie said.
Northwest Health Services is offering free COVID-19 testing for the homeless between 9 a.m. and noon on Wednesday Downtown at 503 S. Sixth St.