United Way of Greater St. Joseph recently made United Way KinderClub At Home available as a resource to empower parents to prepare their children to be successful learners.
Bobbie Cronk, director of children’s initiatives, felt it was important to provide an at-home version of the United Way Success By 6 program.
“We know that children are learning from birth and that they are learning all the time," she said. "This resource gives families ideas on how to help their incoming kindergartener strengthen key readiness skills so that they will be successful when the first day of kindergarten arrives.”
United Way KinderClub At Home is arranged in five segments, or “lessons”, covering topics including early literacy, fine and gross motor skills and social/emotional skills. Each lesson has a number of activities that can be completed using common household items.
KinderClub At Home can be requested digitally by going to stjosephunitedway.org/kinderclub. A printed packet can be obtained by visiting any St. Joseph Public or Rolling Hills Library branch.