Flood-damaged Holt County got some welcome news from the federal government Tuesday, an award of nearly $2 million to pay for road repairs.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the outlay of $1.98 million to the Fortescue Special Road District in the Northwest Missouri county.
"It's good news," Tom Bullock, Holt County presiding commissioner, said Tuesday afternoon, adding, "I don't know when it's coming."
Holt County suffered some of the worst damage in the Missouri River flood of 2019, not only on private land that lost agricultural production but along the public roads connecting communities and those farms.
North Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, commenting on the FEMA award, attested to the devastation in Holt County.
"While homes, businesses and farmland were destroyed, our infrastructure incurred an incredible amount of damage as well," the Republican lawmaker said.
"Our communities desperately need help getting back on their feet, and I’m very pleased that Holt County will receive this funding to repair their roads."
The total cost of expected repairs will be in the range of $2.65 million. A local contribution is required for the award.
"Hopefully we do (have the local match)," Bullock said. "We're going to maybe have to borrow some."
Bullock welcomed the news but said he would feel better when the federal agency delivers the money. He said he accompanied FEMA representatives on a tour of the flooded regions last June, and the commissioner has reservations about the sluggish payments from the nation's capital to Missouri.
"I ask and I ask and I ask, and nobody has an answer," Bullock said. "If I have somebody do work for me, I don't want to tell them it's going to be five or six months before you get paid."