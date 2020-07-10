Holladay Distillery in Weston, Missouri, is launching its 360 Vodka Chiefs World Championship commemorative bottle in stores next week.
This is McCormick Distilling’s second commemorative Kansas City Chiefs bottle. The first one came out in August 2019 to celebrate the Chiefs’ 60th anniversary.
Jordan Germano, McCormick Distilling communications manager, said the bottle was needed after the Chiefs’ amazing season and Super Bowl win.
“We’re excited because we’re getting near the season and we’re looking forward to another great year,” Germano said.
Holladay Distillery is still closed to the public, but it has opened its location McCormick at 420 Main St. in downtown Weston.
The launch of the commemorative bottle was supposed to happen at Chiefs training camp, but it was decided to move it up with the event in St. Joseph being canceled. However, the launch came at the right time for Chiefs fans who are still celebrating the news that quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension with the team.
“I think people are going to be excited because we’ve had a lot of inquiries since the Chiefs won the Super Bowl about when we were coming out with it,” Germano said.
The bottle will be available at the McCormick at Main location on Friday, July 10, and in retail stores starting July 13.
“They’ll be at retailers in Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska,” Germano said. “It’s only available in Chiefs Kingdom, we’re not releasing this nationwide.”
Germano encourages fans to grab the bottles when they come out because they are a limited addition and only available while supplies last.
The distillery wanted something for fans to collect, but also enjoy during the season.
“With limited seating at Arrowhead this year, a lot of people will be watching from home so we’ll be coming out with some fun cocktails for people to make at home,” Germano said.