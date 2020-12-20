With holiday celebrations getting closer each day, people in the community began to wrap up their holiday shopping this weekend in St. Joseph.
Many businesses, including the ones in the East Hills Mall, were packed full of shoppers. Several stores had reached their full capacity of guests allowed in the store at a time and had lines out the door. Despite COVID-19 regulations, many reported this year being much busier than in the past.
Leibowitz Menswear owner Mark Antle said that stores all over the country were affected this year, but they were lucky to have such great customers.
“Retail across the country has been affected,” Antle said. “We’re in St. Joe, we’ve been here a long time, we’ve got a great customer base. A lot of folks have shopped with us over the years all through the area so we’ve stayed busy. We’re fortunate.”
Missouri Western student Sisley Pryor was at the mall getting gifts for a Secret Santa with her friends and was happy to see so many following protocol.
“Christmas shopping has been crazy at every store,” Pryor said. “Places are packed, but thankfully people have been wearing masks and following COVID-19 rules. I think the fact you can order stuff online has helped a lot in times like these. Everyone needs to stay safe.”
Several different businesses have different systems in place regarding COVID-19. Shopping can be done online, gifts can be wrapped before pickup and much more.
Many stores will have different hours due to the upcoming holidays but they encourage everyone to come out and get any last minute gifts they may need.