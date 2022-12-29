With the new year quickly approaching, St. Joseph residents have only a few more days to get out and experience the magic of Holiday Park after what organizers are calling a successful season.
This season brought out thousands of visitors looking to enjoy the holiday spirit at Krug Park, said Jeff Atkins, treasurer for the East Hills Optimist Club.
“We're approximating between 75,000 and 80,000 people will visit the lights this year," Atkins said. "A lot of those numbers are based on the candy we give away. Everybody loves to get their Cherry Mash, but we know about how many are in each case, and based on the amount of candy we go through, we can get a pretty good estimate on how many visitors we've had.”
The parks and recreation staff added upgrades this year to accommodate the many visitors they see in December.
“We did put some of the signage in Spanish this year,” said Chuck Kempf, parks, recreation and civic facilities director. “We had a fairly large group of Hispanic citizens and visitors that went through and had a little bit of confusion in the first couple of days. So, we reacted to that and put some signage up to try and help everybody understand how the process worked and what was going on."
While the Optimist Club has yet to calculate the amount of money raised at Holiday Park, Atkins predicts the figures to be in line with years in the past.
“The money that is collected up at the collection booth is put into a special operating fund that the Optimist Club manages and that money is turned over into new lighting for future years,” Atkins said. “It pays for the Cherry Mash that we give away each year. It pays for security at the park. It's got lots of things that it pays for.”
Without the monetary donations, Atkins said Holiday Park would not be as impressive.
“The money that is collected is what supports this park,” Atkins said. “Without everybody's nickels, dimes and dollars that they're able to donate, it wouldn't be near as successful as it is. It probably still wouldn't be going on without everybody's continued support.”
Overall, Holiday Park had a successful year with minimal disruptions from the winter weather.
“We're lucky this year,” Atkins said. “Other than the cold spell, we've had good weather. We did lose one night because the roads were too slick to open up, but other than that, we've had a pretty good year. This year we had help from our police department. They came and helped us with our traffic problems out here on St. Joseph Avenue. They look at that as a problem. We look at it as a success because we know we've got a lot of people coming if we back up traffic on the avenue.”
Kempf said he thinks there were more visitors this year than in 2021.
“Our employees that are there on a regular basis feel like it's been a better year than in the past,” Kempf said. “During COVID, it was a nice year because I think a lot of people were just trying to get out of the house and do some things but we feel like this year was better than last year.”
Atkins said Holiday Park is something everyone looks forward to.
“It’s just the community impact I see working the collection booth up here and listening to the people as they come through on how much they've enjoyed the lights,” Atkins said. “It’s the looks on the kids' faces when they're looking at the lights and even my own grandkids bringing them up and showing them and just hearing all the 'ooh’s' and 'ah’s.' That’s what makes it all worthwhile.”
Holiday Park creates holiday spirit, Kempf said.
“It's rare in today's world to find something that everybody is happy with,” Kempf said. “I know probably not everybody's happy with Holiday Park. There are still some scrooges and grinches out there but really, it's a real popular aspect of what we do. It's always nice when you can do good things that people enjoy and you get very little negativity for.”
This holiday tradition is something other communities strive for, Atkins said.
“We get calls every year from other communities that are wanting to start similar displays and they ask for our advice,” Adkins said. “They ask how we got started, how we do things and we always look to take that as a feather in our cap to that we've got to be doing a good job. People want to be doing what we’re doing.”
Holiday Park will be open until Jan. 2.
