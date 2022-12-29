Holiday Park wraps up its 41st year of spreading holiday cheer

With the new year quickly approaching, the transformation from Holiday Park back to Krug Park will begin just next week.

 Sara Rooney | News-Press NOW

With the new year quickly approaching, St. Joseph residents have only a few more days to get out and experience the magic of Holiday Park after what organizers are calling a successful season.

This season brought out thousands of visitors looking to enjoy the holiday spirit at Krug Park, said Jeff Atkins, treasurer for the East Hills Optimist Club.

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.