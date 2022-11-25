top story Holiday Park returns with Christmas cheer, festivities By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Nov 25, 2022 Nov 25, 2022 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Our Riley Funk gives us a live look at the first night of Holiday Park Video play button Our Riley Funk gives us a live look at the first night of Holiday Park Read more: https://newspressnow.com Show more Show less Our Riley Funk gives us a live look at the first night of Holiday Park Read more: https://newspressnow.com One of the many Christmas light displays at Holiday Park, which lit up on Friday evening. Mayor John Josendale speaks before turning on the lights at Holiday Park. Krug Park transformed into its long-awaited holiday spectacle on Friday evening, welcoming crowds of St. Joseph residents to experience the magic.Holiday Park held its 42nd year of the lighting ceremony with both members of the community and public officials.Mayor John Josendale made opening remarks and then children of St. Joseph helped him turn on the lights. The ceremony this year was unique. The lights were turned on for one minute then turned off for 30 seconds to offer a moment of silence for the late Larry Stobbs, former mayor. A sea of cars then entered the park to drive through and get into the holiday spirit.The Gregoire family was among the many that traveled to see the lights. Zach, Carrie and their two children, Ari and Hendrik, all said that they were extremely excited for Christmas."We still need to put our tree up ... but we are excited," Carrie Gregoire said. Ari, 5, and Hendrik, 7, were excited to share their top wishes on their Christmas list."An LOL doll," Ari said. "Pokémon cards," Hendrik said. "Charizard (the Pokémon) is my favorite."Zach Gregoire said the lighting ceremony was a great event to bring the family to."We appreciate St. Joseph for putting it on. It's great to take the kids out and let them see all the lights and everyone running around," he said. Carrie Gregoire said that it is the family's first time attending the event, and they were all looking forward to it. "We are really excited to be here. We really aren't sure what to expect, but we heard it was a good show," she said. "We wanted to start the Christmas season off right."Holiday Park will be open to the community from Friday until it closes on Jan. 2, 2023. People are able to drive through from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christmas Ari Christianity Cheer Hendrik Carrie Holiday Zach Park Motor Vehicle Zach Gregoire Carrie Gregoire Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Top Videos Regional News Central Missouri Black Friday crowds nearing pre-pandemic numbers Central Missouri Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business +21 Sports Colorado Springs reckons with past after gay club shooting More Regional News → National News Sports Woman dies on hike in Utah's Zion Park, husband rescued +3 World News Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles +22 National News Taiwan votes on lower voting age, mayors, city councils More National News → 0:33 Sunny and mild Friday 17 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
