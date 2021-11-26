Friday marked the first night of Holiday Park, an annual festive transformation when Krug Park is filled with lights and Christmas decor.
It marked 41 years of the Holiday Park light ceremony, which kicked off at 6 p.m. when Mayor Bill McMurray flipped a switch with the help of several children at the event.
St. Joseph Assistant Parks Director Jeff Atkins has worked the event nearly every year. It's a special event for everyone in the Parks, Recreation & Civic Facilities Department, he said.
"I've been lucky enough to be a part of them now for over 35 years, and it's one of my favorite nights of the year," he said. "Myself, the guys that do all the work up here, we really look forward to tonight. It's just — you can tell by all the cars, it's just so popular to the citizens of St. Joe."
Preparing the park was an operation that started six weeks ago, but the process was made easier since the jobs could be delegated to an experienced group of employees, Atkins said.
"We rely on a lot of the guys that (have) been doing it for years," he said. "A lot of our guys, they pick different parts of the park, and that's their area, so it's really kind of easy. We just tell them what night the lights are going to come on and they make it happen."
Atkins has been bringing his family to Holiday Park since his children were young, when they would provide input on the displays. Now his grandchildren visit every year and help put up lights, Atkins said.
"Getting it from a child's perspective is so much different," he said. "We're old and boring, but when you get the children involved, they really tell you what you need to do. It's been great."
The work didn't end with Krug Park. St. Joseph employees put up hundreds of thousands of lights around the city, including at Hyde Park's "South Pole," and Felix Street Square. Parks department employees also set up a Christmas tree at the intersection of Lake and Illinois avenues in collaboration with the South St. Joseph Progressive Association.
Holiday Park is open 6 to 10 p.m. every day until Jan. 2, and Hyde Park will be open 24 hours a day during Christmas time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.