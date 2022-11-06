Community members gathered this weekend at St. Joseph’s annual Holiday Mart after its two year hiatus.
The two-day event gave the community an opportunity to get a head start on some holiday shopping with over 100 vendors to shop from.
People were able to shop for various items including clothing, jewelry, home décor, homemade beef jerky, salsa and much more.
The event even welcomed first time vendors to showcase their work and get to know others in the community.
“I was really nervous at first because I’ve never been to a holiday mart before,” Hillary Mezzacasa, owner of Savvy Chic Shoppe said. “I’ve done a lot of small markets but never a holiday mart and I’m very impressed. It is so well organized, very busy, there’s a lot of people and lots of fun vendors.”
Vendors said holiday mart also aided in increasing their business and sales just before the holiday season.
“A lot of people have found stuff they’ve loved here,” Mezzacasa said. “I’ve placed a lot of orders for future customers including some custom designs for mugs and t-shirts and many other things.”
The event also included live performances from Native Whisper Music & Art, allowing the community to enjoy some entertainment while shopping and enjoying food.
Organizers said this year’s event was a success and they are looking forward to planning Holiday Mart for the 2023 season.
