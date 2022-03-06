Visitors Bureau nominated for transit advertising award

A St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau ad campaign could soon be getting recognition courtesy of an advertising agency.
Adsposure, an ad agency specializing in transit, announced the city's visitors bureau is nominated for the "Kansas City Biggest Impact Award" for the bus wrap campaign it launched during the height of the pandemic.
In 2020, the visitors' bureau received additional funding through the Missouri Division of Tourism. With that funding, the bureau was able to put St. Joseph’s history on display in a way it could be seen across the Kansas City area by wrapping several public buses with tourism advertisements.
“We’ve always advertised in the Kansas City market but we’ve never quite had the financial backing to do the bus wraps until the COVID funding came through,” said Beth Conway, communications director for the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Through the imagery that we chose, it really helped identify how special St. Joe is.”
At the beginning of the bus wrap campaign in 2020 and with the help of Adsposure’s advertising strategy, Conway said the goal was to advertise St. Joseph as a place not only with appealing attractions but also as a spot that follows COVID regulations to keep outside visitors safe. Of all the attractions, the St. Joseph Museums was at the forefront of the ads, given it was able to keep its facilities open throughout the pandemic. Statistics show St. Joseph has more museums per capita than Washington, D.C.
“Our mission is to market outside of Buchanan County to bring people into town. If they didn’t feel safe traveling to another community, perhaps a larger community, they could spend some time visiting our attractions,” Conway said. “It was just a great opportunity for us to advertise locally as well. We just feel like the impact has been incredible. We’ve had just great feedback.”
Conway went on to say if the CVB wins the award, it would likely continue expanding upon the bus wrap campaign if the price tag isn’t too high.
The visitors' bureau is up against the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, and GoodRX for the award. People can vote until March 10 at www.adsposure.com/2021-transit-awards/kansas-city/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.