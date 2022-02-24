There are two new members of the Black Archives Hall of Fame after Thursday's induction ceremony at the Black Archives Museum.
Community members Ecy Bullock and James Dodd were recognized for their contributions to St. Joseph over the past few decades.
Their experiences include serving as strong presences in the black community and at the church they both attend.
Bullock, who has served as president of the local NAACP, even said Dodd has been one of his key mentors.
At almost 90, Dodd’s experience also included being present for key times in American history, and living through segregation on a local scale.
“I was born in 1932, so I knew quite a bit about segregation, where I went to an all-black school and (I was) not able to eat in restaurants, and go to bowling alleys and theaters," he said. "At one time we had our own theater, the Joe Theater.”
More than 50 friends, family and local residents packed into the reception room to share in the moment.
Having the opportunity to stand with Dodd as an inductee only added to the experience since they have a decades-long friendship, Bullock said.
"I’m in good company tonight because of my friend and brother, James Dodd, who has always had a kind word,” Bullock said. “ … It's good to have friends, but more so it's good to have friends who care, and James Dodd is one of those.”
Bullock and Dodd are the latest in a list of around 40 select residents chosen over the years for epitomizing the struggles and triumphs of the black community.
“I think it adds value to what I’ve done, or my contribution throughout the years and being able to be a part of something greater, and helping others, you know, throughout the community has always been instilled through the family," Bullock said. "And so … I think it adds value to what I’ve done."
When it comes to the next generation, Dodd's biggest advice is to start by getting a job at a young age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.