The digitization of some 130-year-old public records is showing a big difference in life, and especially death, in St. Joseph between then and now.
A staff member with the St. Joseph Public Library converted doctors’ hand-written logs of deaths from 1890 to 1901 to a digital format. Perhaps the most eye-opening statistic is the fact that 23% of St. Joseph’s deaths happened to children under the age of 1 at that time.
Luckily that is not the case today, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently lists the average U.S. life expectancy at a little under 79 years old.
If the high number of infant deaths in St. Joseph at the end of the 1800s is disregarded, the average life expectancy in the 1890s was much lower locally, standing at just 39 years old.
The hard work of genealogy librarian Marina Trifan is what now allows people to see the vivid details behind local deaths of the past. For three years she transferred handwritten death records to a digital format, which is available for anyone to access on the library’s website.
“The terms that they used were different, you know, so ‘consumption’ instead of ‘tuberculosis,’” Trifan said.
That, for instance, was a pretty important distinction to make, because tuberculosis was actually the number one reason people died.
It was one of 338 different ways people in St. Joseph died during this period, but some of the top causes, like typhoid, are now treatable with antibiotics. However, heart disease was a problem back then, and it still is today.
Transcribing the handwritten notes by different physicians allows glimpses into the lives of those recorders. Each had his own style of writing, and sometimes the death was even personal to them.
“It was a Saturday morning. It was pretty quiet, and I was working on transcribing these and came across the name of a little boy,” Trifan said. “Next to it, the recorder had written ‘my own boy.’”
The poem next to Marvin Lee Kaull’s name reads, “Brightened our lives for 6 years and 5 months and left us so cold!”
Other notable statistics: 24 individuals were marked as unknown between 1891 and 1901, six of whom were adults. There were 71 firearm deaths. And 355 individuals died at Asylum No. 2, which also was listed as the hospital for the insane.
One of the ways we can relate to the past is through the weather. Recently, Trifan recorded the summer of 1901, which experienced a prolonged heatwave.
The difference between the weeklong warmups that we’ve experienced this summer and then is the fact that many of our buildings now come with air conditioning.
“(The heatwave of 1901) killed over 20 people,” Trifan said. “You know, (people) just kind of collapsing in the streets. Air conditioning has been a wonderful invention.”
To see the death records, go to sjpl.lib.mo.us/st-joseph-death-record-database/.
