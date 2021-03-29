The St. Joseph Museums is undergoing a review process that would keep it in elite company statewide.
The organization is going through its reaccreditation process, which will continue into 2022.
“We're always constantly preparing for reaccreditation,” Sara Wilson, the executive director of the St. Joseph Museums, said. “We're very proud to be an American Alliance of Museums accredited organization. We have been one of the first museums in the United States that was accredited. We were initially accredited in 1972 and have been accredited most recently in 2013.”
Wilson said the museum is one of a few in the state that is accredited.
“Accreditation is something that's very hard to obtain and to maintain. That means that in the whole state of Missouri, there are only 16 accredited museums," Wilson said. "And, of course, there are probably over 600 museums in the state. So when you say that there are only 16 accredited museums, it's kind of a big deal and we're one of them.”
The process examines how a museum operates in the highest standards in the profession and includes multiple factors, Wilson said.
“It basically means that we’re properly handling our museum collections, we have good financial policies in place, we're doing educational programming, that we’re accessible to the public, that we have a strong governing body, like our board of directors that really cares about the museum and does good fundraising and good governance for our organization,” Wilson said.
Wilson also said the museum has a dedicated group of volunteers as well as professionally trained museum staff who care for the collections so that they will be preserved into the future.
There have been numerous improvements since the last accreditation, including a community garden added at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion.
“We are bringing the "Deeply Rooted" exhibit coming from the Missouri State Museum, and so we're opening the community garden to go along with that exhibit," Wilson said. "And the grounds down there are just absolutely amazing. We want it to be the picnic spot in town.”
In addition, there will be a $1.1 million exterior renovation on the south face of the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion and the first floor of the Frederick Avenue site.
“I would also like to do an outdoor classroom at our Frederick Avenue site. And we're looking in the future to build an onsite large storage facility because currently we have a large offsite storage facility. But we'd like to have one here to make sure that we're really able to care for those collections,” Wilson said.
The St. Joseph Museums plays a major role in the community, which Wilson said is an important reason to maintain accreditation.
“We care for over 200,000 objects and archival material and photographs. We are serving as a repository for the history of St. Joseph," Wilson said. "Not only that, but the Glore Psychiatric Museum is a real treasure for our community. We attract visitors from all over the world. The Black Archives Museum is incredibly innovative.
“We're just doing a lot of educational programming and quality museum work here in St. Joseph," she said. "And we're very proud to maintain that accreditation and maintain those standards so that we preserve our future and our past.”
