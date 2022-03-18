A St. Joseph man received an award Friday at the Buchanan County Courthouse for helping restore the grave of a Revolutionary War veteran buried at King Kill Cemetery.
The Daughters of the American Revolution presented the America 250 Commendation to John Grimes for his extensive work restoring the gravesite of John Davis, a veteran of the American Revolution.
Cemeteries play an important role in preserving history, Grimes said.
"Cemeteries have a lot of funny rocks," Grimes said. "We call them headstones, tombstones. On those they have names and dates and that ties the person there to the history of the place. Here, it's Buchanan County, although some of them are tied to large events a long way from Buchanan County. The Revolutionary War veterans were not out here, they were back east."
Grimes also found and helped restore the graves of two other Revolutionary War veterans at different cemeteries in the county.
But his volunteer efforts go far beyond those instances. In total, Grimes has worked around 10,000 hours at Buchanan County's cemeteries, helping with anything from clearing brush to restoring headstones, estimated Jerre Robertson, state treasurer of the Missouri State Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Robertson met Grimes seven years ago while she was doing research at King Hill Cemetery. He has been an integral resource over the years, she said.
"John (Grimes) has been invaluable and a mentor to me," Robertson said. "He taught me how to research deeds and maps."
The Robertsons were some of the first to come to Buchanan County after the Platte Purchase, and Jerre Robertson's help from Grimes has enhanced the family's knowledge of its lineage.
"It has just helped us immensely to just fill in more information on our genealogy," Robertson said.
Making concerted preservation efforts becomes even more essential when the hazards are factored in. Sometimes it's because a site is on a hill, or even creek bank, that starts to erode, but other times it's caused by human intervention, Grimes said.
"Some of these cemeteries are totally overgrown and destroyed," he said. "Some have been bulldozed out by farmers ... totally illegal. State law says, 'Thou shalt not do that.' They do that anyway."
Robertson has asked that anyone interested in helping at the cemeteries leave their information with Buchanan County Recorder of Deeds Office, Room 103.
