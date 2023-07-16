A former St. Joseph resident is seeking to reunite a trove of old baby photos with their now-adult owners.
Robert Kieber and his family recently came across a photo album they had never seen before while cleaning up a sister’s attic. Inside were dozens of photos of their father’s patients through his career as a physician in St. Joseph put together by his staff to honor his dedication.
Kieber’s father, the late Dr. Robert Kieber, worked out of the Kirkpatrick Building on Francis Street in Downtown St. Joseph as a general physician and surgeon, delivering babies and performing other procedures as well as making house calls. The Kiebers, specifically the doctor’s son Robert, now want to get the photos back in the hands of their families.
“This book was put together by his office staff and it’s a lot of memories,” Kieber said. “I think it just shows how much love and respect they had for him.”
The photos date from the 1940s through the 1960s and feature the smiling faces of the children Dr. Kieber delivered and cared for.
After his father’s death, Kieber moved away from St. Joseph. When he and his siblings found the book, he even recognized a few names from his time living in town and wanted to find a way to reunite the families with the photographs.
“I was talking to one of my sisters the other day and she was kind of laughing at me, thinking that, you know, you’ll be lucky to find anybody,” Kieber said. “But I think if I were sitting around as old as I am and somebody contacted me and says, ‘Hey, I’ve got a picture of you from, you know, you were a month old or 6 weeks, 8 weeks or a year old,’ it’d be interesting if I’d never seen it.”
Kieber, who now resides in Colorado, hopes anyone who believes his father delivered or cared for them as a child reaches out to claim long-lost photos. He said he thinks his father would be proud of this effort to reunite his patients with this small piece of history.
“I’m not sure how much access he ever really had to this book,” Kieber said. “He was always thinking, ‘What’s next? What do I do next? Who needs me next?’ I think everybody in the family would be happy with the fact that we’re trying to reunite the photos to the people or the families. So I feel pretty good about it.”
If he is not able to connect with the families of the faces in his father’s scrapbook, Kieber would consider reaching out to local libraries or historical societies in town. However, he wants to make sure the photos are taken care of and his father’s legacy remembered.
“I don’t want it to just sit in a box and that’s the end of it because it’ll deteriorate,” Kieber said. “The photos, I’m amazed. For some of them, you know, they’re 60-plus, 70 years old and are still very crisp. If I can get them to the family members, I’m sure they’re going to have a chuckle.”
