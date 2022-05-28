Family members of Wilbur Newton, military members and other funeral attendees take in the words of officiant Jacob Brubaker, middle-left, during Saturday's funeral service honoring Newton, who died at Pearl Harbor. His body was recently identified after 80 years, thanks to DNA analytics.
A former Mound City resident who was killed at Pearl Harbor while serving in the U.S. Navy was returned home Saturday after 80 years.
Wilbur Newton was laid to rest Saturday morning with his family at Mount Hope Cemetery in Mound City, nearly a century after his death.
Newton was serving on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked in 1941. He was among 429 servicemen from the Oklahoma who were killed. It wasn't until recently, with the help of DNA analytics, that Newton's identity could be confirmed.
Choosing to bury him in Mound City was an easy decision, said Jane Perkins, Newton's second cousin.
"His parents are buried here, I mean, he belongs here in Mound City," she said. "It's been a relief, a lot of peace now, to know that he's finally home, a home here in Mound City in a plot chosen by his parents, where they put up a marker and where they're also buried, and two of his sisters are buried. So the families back together and it's just it's an incredible peace."
Retired U.S. Army Col. James Beesley is a St. Joseph resident and Holt County native. Beesley was happy to see so many people in attendance, he said.
"I was very pleasantly surprised to see the number of children and families that stood out, that stayed with their hand over their heart as the entire procession went past," Beesley said.
A number of veterans and active members of different branches were in attendance, including U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Terry Eddinger, who provided context to the historical significance of Newton's sacrifice and other members of the USS Oklahoma.
"The ship went down fighting," he said. "It was an older battle ship, probably at the end of its service anyway, I mean, it was one of the oldest ones there ... It took a hard hit but the men kept fighting. They kept fighting."
It was overwhelming to feel so much support from the military and know how much work was required to bring Newton home, Perkins said. The importance of Memorial Day only adds to the brevity of the occasion she said.
"I think it increases significantly ... to celebrate it at this time when we're also honoring our veterans, our fallen veterans, you know, as well as our serving military, past and present," she said. "It's very humbling to be able to honor them and it's very sacred to to have this time to pay tribute to them."
Newton's family also was presented with a flag in recognition of his service which will be given to the Mound City Historical Society, Perkins said.
