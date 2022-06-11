An entrance to the Livestock Exchange Building leads to a first-floor hallway littered with old office chairs, piles of debris and a large puddle. A newspaper on the floor is dated Feb. 20, 1964.
A glance upward reveals a tin roof that is worn and peeling, but the old wooden staircase still shows hints of the building’s past grandeur. No one is too interested in venturing to the second floor to see what that looks like.
“It’s heartbreaking, the condition that it’s in,” said Isobel McGowan, chairwoman of the St. Joseph Landmark Commission. “It’s a preservation emergency.”
Stepping into the Livestock Exchange Building isn’t like stepping into the past. Instead, it’s as if the past has journeyed into a dystopian future where one of St. Joseph’s architectural jewels has become an abandoned ruin.
Jeremiah Reeves, an owner of the historic structure, allowed a reporter inside last week after a small fire focused renewed attention on the perilous future for a building that once represented the wealth and vitality of St. Joseph’s stockyards. McGowan wasn’t there for the tour, but she saw enough when she drove by the building and noticed a breached fence and multiple broken windows.
“I wish I had an easy answer for this one,” she said. “It’s on a slippery slope.”
Glory days
It wasn’t always like that. State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, a farmer from Andrew County, recalls going to the Livestock Exchange Building when his family sold hogs at the stockyards. In the 1960s and ‘70s, he marveled at the four-story building that bustled with restaurants, insurance offices and even a shoeshine man.
“The Livestock Exchange Building was sort of a city of its own,” he said. “I remember very well we’d go have breakfast at the restaurant. There was a big board where they had every major market in the country. They would get ticker tapes of what the prices were at the various markets and change those prices on the board.”
The Stockyards Exchange Building officially opened in June of 1899, at a time when St. Joseph was a vibrant and prosperous city. The building was designed by Edmond Eckel, the architect associated with so many of the landmarks from St. Joseph’s Gilded Age.
In many ways, the monumental, neo-classical building mirrors the fortunes of the adopted city that Eckel, a native of Strasbourg, France, chose as the canvas for his life’s work. For decades the building towered over the South Side and an industry that fueled economic growth.
“It’s a symbol,” McGowan said. “It houses the stories of the livestock industry that built the Midwest.”
Years of decline
But the markets for livestock sales moved on and the Exchange Building eventually lost tenants and fell into disrepair. The building stagnated for years under the absentee ownership of New York-based Canal Corp. In 2003, an entity called SEBIG bought the building, but a large and unwieldy ownership group made it difficult to agree on anything.
Lawsuits were filed and a judge eventually agreed to dissolve the company and liquidate the assets. Friends of St. Joseph, a nonprofit group, now owns the building.
Reeves, one of those owners, bristles at the suggestion that Friends of St. Joseph, like SEBIG, is not moving fast enough to save a building that is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
He said $600,000 has been spent, much of it his own money, to clear the building, stabilize it and secure it with a 14-foot fence. The goal, he said, was always to protect the building while acting as a bridge for another investor.
“Everyone is waiting for someone to go first,” Reeves said. “The problem is we went first but no one came behind us. The city needs to figure it out.”
The question is what happens if someone doesn’t step up?
Who will save it?
McGowan said it’s clear the fence has been breached and transients have gotten inside. That means the building is at risk of the kind of fire that destroyed the Downtown Pioneer Building in 2016. That building opened as the Tootle Opera House in 1872.
“I think the solution is, first of all, people have to care,” McGowan said. “The community has to care. The city government has to care. The land bank has to care.”
Reeves said it might take some kind of public and private partnership. At this point, any restorations would be extremely expensive for a building constructed for $125,000 in the 19th century.
In Omaha, Nebraska, a similar livestock building was restored into a mixed-use commercial and residential facility. The cost, at the beginning of the 21st century, was $15 million.
Members of the Landmark Commission said St. Joseph might have one of the country’s last remaining livestock exchange buildings and possibly the only one that has been neither revitalized nor demolished.
That means this building, which stands as a testament to the city’s long-vanished glory days, occupies a precipice between oblivion and renewal.
“It’s not a lost cause until it’s lost,” McGowan said.
