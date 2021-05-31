You could call the King Hill Cemetery a hidden gem inside St. Joseph – even for the folks who know how to get there.

That’s because the oldest section of the cemetery has been swallowed up by vegetation and there may even be hidden graves that the community has forgotten. For instance, the graves of John Davis, a private who fought in the American Revolution, Sarah Lewis, a descendant of Meriwether Lewis of the Lewis and Clark expedition and members of the Hyde family can be found.

The cemetery is located on a hill just southwest of Hyde Park. A group has been working to restore the cemetery because hundreds of the tombstone monuments have been knocked over.

Gary Lewis is with the King Hill Cemetery Preservation Corps. He said his family set down roots in the area about two centuries ago, but he wasn’t aware that his great-great-great-grandmother was Sarah Lewis.

“We’re the oldest cemetery in St. Joe right now,” Lewis said. “1840, I believe, is our oldest grave.”

Between Lewis’ resting place and the neighboring graves, there is grass without any markers, and that raises the question of who may be buried there.

“We have no accurate records of who’s buried in the cemetery,” Lewis said. “What we want to do is people that have family buried here, and people that know stories about King Hill Cemetery, get a hold of us, come down here.”

Besides the fact that some grave markers may be missing, the cemetery is actually larger than it appears.

“We found the original borders of the cemetery,” Lewis said. “We’re going to have to clean a lot of brush, several acres of it, to clean it back.”

Michael and Jerre Robertson are with the Sons of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the American Revolution, respectively. Both chapters are based out of Liberty and represent Northwest Missouri.

There are multiple Robertsons in the King Hill Cemetery, as they were the original developers. That’s a big reason for the couple’s interest, along with the grave of a Revolutionary War soldier, John Davis.

It’s not a common occurrence for an American who fought in the Revolution to make it this far west before he passed away.

“Especially in this part of the state, because in 1821 this part of the state wasn’t a part of the state of Missouri,” Michael Robertson said. “There’s very few of them. We dedicated two of them last year that we found cemeteries in Buchanan County.

There will be a rededication ceremony to honor Davis at 3 p.m. on Sept. 18 which will include a ceremony with the color guard and muskets, of course.

“We also will talk about John Davis’ service to our country and we will dedicate a bronze medallion, and we’ll place it on the ground in front of his grave.”