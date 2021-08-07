For Gower Mayor Ken Pike, crossing the border between Clinton and Buchanan counties is as easy as walking across the street.
That’s all he has to do in this small town that straddles the two counties.
“I don’t know that it really affects us that much,” he said. “At least not in my mindset.”
Two hundred years ago, before there was a North County Line Road with tidy houses and mailboxes, this line on a map represented a divide of more significance. When Missouri became a state in 1821, this approximate spot would have marked the westernmost edge of the United States of America.
On the other side, in what is now Buchanan County, stood what was known at the time as “Indian Country.”
“I am proud that we, at one time, had the end of the United States western border running through our town,” Pike said.
Missouri marks 200 years of statehood this Tuesday, a bicentennial that brings festivals, ice cream socials and speeches recalling the accomplishments of Mark Twain, Walt Disney, George Washington Carver and other famous Missourians. But those who look at the 1821 map of Missouri will notice something missing. The state’s western border is a straight line from Iowa to Arkansas. It excludes the six counties of Northwest Missouri — Buchanan, Platte, Andrew, Holt, Atchison and Nodaway — that didn’t become part of the state until the Platte Purchase was approved in 1837.
“Most people don’t realize the impact it had both nationally and locally,” said Daniel Johnson, executive director of Robidoux Row Museum and the St. Joseph Historical Society. “St. Joseph has an interesting history when it comes to Missouri history as a whole. We were also, though, kind of a late-to-the-game city.”
St. Joseph’s contributions to Missouri history are well-known, from the Pony Express and Jesse James to the architecture of Edmond Eckel and the tenor saxophone of Coleman Hawkins. That all came later after Joseph Robidoux founded the city in 1843.
In between statehood in 1821 and the congressional approval of the Platte Purchase in 1837, the area around St. Joseph existed in a sort of ill-defined status, what Johnson calls “American land in very large quotes.” It was part of the Louisiana Purchase, but it also was considered tribal land for the Sac and Fox, Otoe, Pawnee and Iowa peoples.
Robidoux was familiar with the area and was believed to have traded there as early as 1799 when he was 16. A charismatic man who spoke French and Spanish, Robidoux established a rapport with the natives and made the astute decision to establish his fur trading post near what was then known as the Valley of Peace, near modern St. Joseph, in 1826.
“He set up his trading post next to the Valley of Peace so he could trade without having to worry about them coming at him with weapons,” Johnson said. “At one point it was said he had 5,000 furs on the front porch, drying. We had multiple stories of farmers and miners coming in, trying to kick him off his land. He was charismatic enough to work his way out of the situation.”
Looking back in the context of American history, it seems inevitable that the state’s northwest border would extend all to way to the river, an expansion that came at the expense of native tribes and enslaved Africans. The Platte Purchase would mark one of the furthest points north and west that slavery advanced before the Civil War.
“One of the major driving forces was getting access to the Missouri River,” said Bob Slater, a local historian and former News-Press managing editor. “The river was the main highway of the day. One of the second things is that it opened up some new slave territory. That’s what drew a lot of southern settlers here.”
Johnson said there’s an unverified legend of Chief Mahaska, also known as White Cloud, having a vision quest on what is now King Hill to determine what to do, whether to fight for the land or sell it. His vision of tobacco fields was taken as a sign that a trickle of settlers would become a flood.
“He decided they’re going to come whether or not I stop them,’” Johnson said. “He said, ‘look, I don’t want bloodshed for my people.’”
The tribes received $75,000 and were moved to even smaller slices of land in Kansas. For the Sac and Fox Nation, which had previously occupied large tracts of land in Canada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois, this final relocation created a sense of bitterness that lingered long after the Platte Purchase was signed.
Said Chief Black Hawk, in his 1872 autobiography: “How smooth must be the languages of the whites, when they can make right look wrong and wrong look right.”
It was only a matter of time before Manifest Destiny drove the United States all the way to the Pacific Ocean. Today, other than an isolated iron marker on the Iowa line between Worth and Nodaway counties, few signs remain of the state’s original border that reflected, for a brief time, the western-most outpost of a young country’s growing ambition.
St. Joseph now sits smack dab in the middle of the country, a part of Missouri history but not all of its history. Johnson thinks there’s still plenty of reason to celebrate the state’s bicentennial.
“St. Joseph is such a part of Missouri history,” he said.
He also said there’s no reason St. Joseph can’t have a second party in 16 years.
