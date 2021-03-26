The St. Joseph Public Library has digitized St. Joseph death records from 1891 through 1900 in a searchable database. The database is on the Genealogy/Local History section of the website at sjpl.lib.mo.us/genealogy/.
Prior to 1910, the state did not require a written death record be kept by local authorities. In 1891, the city physician began to keep records, which were donated to the St. Joseph Public Library. Currently the years 1891 through 1900 are included in the database. 1901 through 1909 will be uploaded as they are transcribed and become available.
For more information about the Death Record Database or the genealogy collection, contact the Reference Department at the Downtown Library at 232-8151.
