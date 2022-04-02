Sunday marks the 162nd anniversary of the Pony Express, and St. Joseph's Pony Express Museum celebrated the achievement Saturday with a day full of activities and learning.
The museum utilized a variety of resources, including educated volunteers and historical items, to heighten theorem reading a book, Pony Express Museum Executive Director Cindy Daffron said.
"These guys all understand the time period and they love it, so what better way?" she said. "I've got a guy that has the guns and the understanding of it; he's a leather maker by trade, so you really get to understand different facets of the Pony Express. "
Museum volunteer Sarah Elder's favorite exhibit is the museum's well pump that was found several years ago during an archeological dig, which is an original artifact from the days of the Pony Express.
"Nobody at the museum, nobody at the archeological society really expected to find the well," she said. "(They were) hoping, but then, this is one of the last things found and one of the last seasons before reconstruction started on the building."
Other historical items include land grant documents from multiple U.S. presidents and various items found during other archeological digs.
"Having those tools are what really drive the children," Daffron said. "I know that because since the health even that we've had in America, people said 'for a year and a half I sat home and thought what am I going to do?' And they said 'what made me happy? Well I remember going on a field trip in the third grade.' "
The museum also has a jacket worn by Buffalo Bill and the museum's next project will be an exhibit centered around Buffalo Bill, she said.
