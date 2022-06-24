Barbosa’s will always be a part of the Moss Castle, but the grease-stained walls, the vibrant paint colors and the map of Mexico will soon be gone.
The Moss Castle, at 906 Sylvanie St., was built in 1889 by Harvey Ellis and later sold to the Knights of Columbus in 1932. Little was done with the French chateau-styled house until the Barbosa family bought it in 1974 and repurposed it into a Mexican restaurant.
“It’s standing mostly because of them,” Kim Schutte, the city’s historic preservation planner said. “I’m grateful as all get out that they took it on. They kept it standing up and now it's ready for its next chapter.”
After vandalism and theft, Barbosa’s closed its Downtown location a couple of years ago, and in September, the family sold the building to Jason Beeman, a Los Angeles real estate appraiser, who wants to restore it to its original purpose — a home.
“I didn't see the Mexican restaurant,” Beeman said when he toured the house. “But I did see the architectural style of the house — the French chateau-style of this house is just unparalleled to even houses here in St. Joe. It's such an icon and a gorgeous architectural style and design and uniqueness on the inside.”
Beeman has bought and restored several historic properties throughout St. Joseph, as he likes the slow-paced town and plans to retire here. He said St. Joseph's old housing stock is both a blessing and a curse.
“It's a curse because there's so many here that need so much restoration and so much help to get these things restored,” Beeman said. “But a blessing on the other side and the fact that there are so many still left. Most towns across the United States don't have a lot of historic homes due to the urban renewal bills that passed through the country in the 1970s, where they tore everything down.”
Many people in St. Joseph have memories of the Moss Castle thanks to Barbosa’s. But after closing its location Downtown, the unique home has sat vacant for a couple of years. Now it is being restored back into a home.
“I'm just doing my part on what I can to help save some of these larger homes that really need to be saved to be able to contribute back to the community,” Beeman said.
