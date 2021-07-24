Lloyd Warner was an 18-year-old black man who was murdered by a mob, right across the street from the Buchanan County Courthouse on Nov. 28, 1933.
On that day, the vigilante mob ripped the steel doors from the county jail – stabbed, hung and burned Warner for allegedly assaulting a white woman in an alleyway at night, two days earlier.
This racial terror lynching was one of 60 which have been identified in Missouri between 1877 and 1950 by the Equal Justice Initiative.
Loes Hedge is a co-liaison for the Lloyd Warner Memorial Project, here in St. Joseph.
She will be one of many collecting soil today from where Warner’s body was hung from a tree.
Hedge is also with the St. Joseph Black Archives.
“Our goal is to educate, increase awareness, and just have candid discussions about what really happened,” Hedge said. “We have a community coalition, made up of about 17 organizations that are doing this together.”
In the style of that era of journalism, political correctness is absent from The St. Joseph Gazette report, and it candidly laid out the sequence of events.
Warner was held by the sheriff at the county jail as a mob of around 5,000 assembled outside. The Missouri governor called in the national guard with war tanks, which were seized by the mob.
Around 11:30 p.m. the sheriff surrendered Warner to the crowd after they broke into the jail.
The headline in Wednesday’s edition of The St. Joseph Gazette reads, “Mob hangs negro attacker at Fifth, Jule; body saturated with gasoline and burned.”
The mob may have been tipped off to Warner’s alleged crime and location by the evening edition of the newspaper in St. Joseph.
The St. Joseph News-Press ran an article on Tuesday evening, before the lynching that reads, “Lloyd Warner, nineteen-year-old Negro, who has confessed to a brutal criminal attack on a white girl Sunday night in an alley near Twenty-second and Jule Streets.”
The news is responsible for notifying people of events and proceedings within the town, but the mob may have used that information to radicalize their energy.
It’s unclear from the articles whether Warner was able to face his accuser or even whether she identified him in-person, after he was picked up by the police.
In the days following the murder of Warner there were reports from police officers that said a knife was recovered from the scene of the assault.
To this day, questions remain over Warner’s guilt. Case and point, according to the sheriff, Warner said he was innocent, before that sheriff ultimately turned Warner over to the mob.
Despite the possible merits behind the knife found at the scene or an initial confession to the crime, Warner was denied due process and brutally murdered, and those facts are undisputed.
The alleged victim of the attack, the white girl, gave a follow up interview to The St. Joseph News-Press the day after the lynching and said, “I have worried. They may have gotten the wrong one.”
There were up to six individuals investigated for taking part in the murder of Warner. A newspaper article said the last three being investigated were all acquitted from charges.
Sara Parks is a co-liaison for the Lloyd Warner Memorial Project. She’s also the programming events and volunteer coordinator at the St. Joseph Museums.
Racial terror lynchings weren’t reserved only for Missouri, they were all too common of an issue during the time period.
“It happened 6,000 times to people, so it was definitely a problem in that area, especially coming right out of the Civil War, in the Jim Crow era,” Parks said. “St. Joseph in 1933 was a different place. We still had segregation.”
The memorial for Lloyd Warner begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at 5th and Jules streets.
