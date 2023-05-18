Stockyards Exchange Building

The Livestock Exchange Building opened in 1899 but is slated for demolition in the coming weeks. The owners said the building is too far gone to save.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

The Livestock Exchange Building stood like a proud sentinel over St. Joseph’s stockyards for 124 years. It looks like it will not make it to a 125th anniversary.

Demolition will begin shortly on the historic building that has fallen into a state of dilapidation. Albaugh, a growing agri-chemical company, confirmed its plans to demolish the structure. Albaugh purchased the building after it went unsold last year in the county’s delinquent tax sale.

