The Livestock Exchange Building stood like a proud sentinel over St. Joseph’s stockyards for 124 years. It looks like it will not make it to a 125th anniversary.
Demolition will begin shortly on the historic building that has fallen into a state of dilapidation. Albaugh, a growing agri-chemical company, confirmed its plans to demolish the structure. Albaugh purchased the building after it went unsold last year in the county’s delinquent tax sale.
Remediation work, including the removal of asbestos, was set to begin Thursday.
“We looked initially if there was any possibility that the building could be renovated,” said John Froehlich, chief technology officer for Albaugh. “It’s just in such a bad shape right now.”
The Livestock Exchange Building opened in June 1899. It became a city within a city, with banks, restaurants and livestock trading activity that represented the economic power of St. Joseph’s stockyards. Over time, the building’s fortunes waned as the stockyards industry moved to other cities.
Amid years of absentee ownership, squabbling and inertia, the building emptied and fell into a state of serious disrepair. After Albaugh purchased it, sheriff’s deputies did a walk-through and found signs of people living in the bank vault.
“The building has windows that have been knocked out of it, flooring that’s unsafe,” Froehlich said. “There have been ceiling areas that have caved in. A lot of folks have been through, unfortunately, to scavenge metal out of the building. It’s at the point now where it’s not viable to rehabilitate it.”
Preservationists want to give it one more try. A petition is circulating in the community that asks the city to intervene to come up with an 11th-hour rescue. The petition asks the city to stop the demolition and present the St. Joseph City Council with a plan to save it. If the council fails to adopt a plan, the petition seeks a city election on the matter.
Isobel McGowan, a member of the St. Joseph Landmark Commission, signed the petition. She called the demolition of the building “heartbreaking and shocking.”
“What a missed opportunity if we allow that to happen,” she said. “We all know in our heart of hearts that that’s an important structure, that that’s an important piece of history.”
The neoclassical building was designed by Edmond Eckel, the same architect who put his stamp on so many monumental buildings from St. Joseph’s Gilded Age. McGowan said much is lost if buildings like it are torn down. She notes that people are still talking about the Robidoux Hotel, which was demolished nearly 50 years ago, but few would miss the modern building that replaced it.
“This community, again and again, has been in the position of wringing our hands and thumping our brow because we’ve lost structures like the Hotel Robidoux, like the Convent of the Sacred Heart, like the Flat Iron Building,” McGowan said. “The list goes on and on and on. We have not stepped up at the right moment to save these structures.”
Whether the moment has passed for this building remains to be seen. Anyone could have purchased the Livestock Exchange Building for about $13,000 at the county’s delinquent tax sale, but the renovation of a similar building came to $15 million in Omaha, Nebraska. That was more than 20 years ago for a structure that arguably wasn’t as far gone.
Froehlich said Albaugh is sensitive to the Livestock Exchange Building’s history and wants to erect some sort of monument in its place. The company, which operates out of the former Swift packing company headquarters, could be viewed as a bridge between the past and the future in St. Joseph’s stockyards.
The Iowa-based company tore down the former stockyards pens and is building a distribution center across from its manufacturing facilities, labs and offices on Packers Avenue. Workers this week are expected to begin constructing a bridge across Stockyards Expressway to move products back and forth. The company’s recent investment in St. Joseph exceeds $10 million.
“We’ve been in St. Joseph for 30-plus years and we plan to continue to grow in St. Joseph,” Froehlich said. “The building itself, we did go through a process of evaluation, but after going through it and seeing it after years without any activity, it’s sad to go through it today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.