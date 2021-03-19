After reviewing a collection of Native American artifacts the St. Joseph museums discovered one of the first pieces purchased was missing.
According to Dr. Robert Corder, a researcher at the museum, a Washoe basket that was made by Dat So La Lee known as the 'Queen of basketmakers' in the early 1900s.
"I've been researching the Harry L. George Indian ethnographic collection for three years and about a year ago I realized that the most important artifact that he collected (was lost)," Corder said.
Corder went on to say that this basket was the inspiration for George to continue to collect artifacts.
"He (George) tried to collect a basket from every North American Indian tribe in existence at the time and then he just morphed into collecting everything," Corder said.
Dat So La Lee made baskets for Abe and Amy Cohn starting in 1895 in exchange for a house, food and clothing until she passed away in 1925 when she was 96.
Dat So La Lee never repeated a design, the lost basket was described as the 'Snake Dancers, Washoe Indian interpretation Flowing Streams," according to a press release from the museum.
"We located it because the only description of the basket was that it had a snake design on it," Corder said. "I got ahold of an expert of Indian baskets, he buys and sells them, but he's also a curator at a museum in South Lake Tahoe, his name is Jerome Evans, and he is the one that actually located the basket."
Although it is unclear how and why the basket went missing, Corder purchased it from a private collector and donated it back to the St. Joseph museums in honor of his mother, Lorna Corder.
"We're so excited to welcome the Dat So La Lee basket, otherwise known as LK-1 back to the St. Joseph museums. We really appreciate Dr. Corder's hard work in researching this missing basket," Sara Wilson, the executive director of the St. Joseph museums, said.
The basket will be on display in the Native American exhibit with a portrait of Dat So La Lee.
