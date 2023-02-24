With momentum building for a grocery store to be the next occupant of the property at 101 Francis St., many are turning to history to show the importance of the potential restoration.
The building was constructed in the 1850s. Most notably, it was first utilized as a hotel for the area with three different names known to occupants — Planters' House, Edgar's House and the Tremont. It was the first three-story brick building built in St. Joseph. President Abraham Lincoln was a guest at the hotel when he passed through town in 1859.
"I would like to see that building saved, definitely," said Gary Chilcote, director and owner of the Patee House Museum. "Most people don't realize that building had anything to do with Lincoln, and so that's significant because that's the only building in town that Lincoln stayed at."
For the group leading the charge with raising the funds for the grocery store project, the historical relevance is a main driver for utilizing the long-standing space.
Tim Doyle, the frontman of the operation and store operator, said he believes the story behind the building is an essential element to the preservation effort.
"This was the first three-story brick building built in the city of St Joseph. This is where Joseph Robidoux and his families would have hung out," Doyle said. "This is where the Pony Express riders galloped by on their way to take the mail. This is where the wagon trains lined up to cross the river to take those seven trails west. I'm just like, 'Oh my gosh. We can tell this incredible story at the same time, provide this resource.'"
In pairing the need for a store with the significance of what the building has served throughout the years for the community, Doyle said it mixes together to serve a plethora of St. Joseph's needs.
"This building doesn't have maybe the cool exterior that some of those buildings had, but it does have this incredible story, and the story is we are the origin of where this city began, we're in the original block," Doyle said. "Robidoux's Trading Post is right over there, you know, it's like crazy, cool history. So to preserve that, people with the vision for that to get on board financially, obviously, you know, it's like that is the primary need at this point."
The side of the building has a faded sign that reads "United Paper & Office Supply," which went out of business more than two decades ago.
The building, as previously reported, has sat vacant for the last 20 years and has been under a lease agreement for the last nine. The GoFundMe started to raise the funds to purchase the building is currently about $40,000 short of the August goal.
