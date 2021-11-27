A house fire can be a devastating experience for any family, but fires at vacant and historical buildings can have a significant negative impact on a community as a whole.
Though a fire at a vacant old building might not hurt residents directly, it is a serious hit to the city’s ability to preserve history, said Kim Schutte, the city’s historic preservation planner. A Nov. 7 fire at one of the city’s folk-art houses at 610 S. 10th St. left the home badly damaged.
“It’s devastating, I mean it really is,” she said. “We’ve lost some wonderful things, this house — which hopefully is not going to be a complete loss — but is irreplaceable. We lost the Tootle Opera House, which was just an extraordinary building. I remember standing across the street and watching that burn and crying.”
The house that burned Nov. 7 was built in the 1850s, making it one of St. Joseph’s few homes predating the Civil War, according to the St. Joseph Historic Emporium. The home was documented in 1986 by the Historic American Buildings Survey.
The cause of that fire hasn’t been determined.
While unfortunate, Schutte said it isn’t surprising to see one or two fires a week as the weather gets colder and people without housing look for ways to keep warm.
“It happens more often than we’d like,” she said. “Especially this time of year, as people are finding shelter and going inside places where they’re not supposed to be.”
The ideal method to stopping fires in empty structures is simply discouraging people from entering these vacant buildings, but that has its own challenges, St. Joseph Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard said.
“The best way that we can do that is for the owner to board the house up and make sure there’s no entry points into it,” he said.
Even if a building is boarded up, however, people needing a place to stay sometimes remove blockages from windows so they can get inside, Blizzard said.
It can be difficult to determine how likely an old building is to catch fire. The construction of these buildings plays a role in their fire resistance, Blizzard said. Design aspects from the past can make it easier for a fire to catch in an old home, he said.
“The wood is an asset, it holds up longer,” Blizzard said. “The only time that it’s not is when we have what’s called ‘balloon construction,’ where the walls are open from the basement all the way up to the attic ... In that case, it can be a small chimney.”
St. Joseph’s historic infrastructure is an asset in attracting new residents and sightseers to the area, so the loss of these buildings is hard, Schutte said.
“Once the building’s gone, it’s gone,” she said. “I mean there’s no getting it back, and it is, it’s a lost opportunity. It’s a loss of tourism dollars every time we lose one of these. It’s one less thing to draw tourists.”
There are multiple possible avenues for preserving St. Joseph’s historic infrastructure, Schutte said. The ideal solution is to either get residents who have money to spare or physical ability to help with the labor involved with the preservation process, she said.
