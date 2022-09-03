Plans to update and reopen the Trail Theater have temporarily halted until the venue’s new projector and sound system arrive but the goal is still to be ready within a couple months, co-owner Andy Montee said. The theater provides nostalgia for many community members, so it was important to keep renovations accurate to the period, he said.
Work on the Trail Theater is at the precipice of completion, and anticipation is building for its long-awaited reopening.
Work is at a halt for now while the co-owners, Andy and brother Austin Montee, wait on a new laser movie projector and sound system to arrive, but the actual construction process has been unhindered.
As completion nears, there has been no shortage of community support, Andy Montee said.
“The community response that we’ve received already is just overwhelming,” he said. “I mean, there are people who are constantly reaching out to say, ‘I want to help you with events there. I want to help you get the place open. I want to help you figure out how to run it.’ I can’t go anywhere in this city without somebody kind of pulling me aside and saying, ‘Hey, what’s kind of going on with it?’ “
Even with work at a temporary standstill, the excitement is significant. Not only is the theater a mainstay among Downtown buildings, but it also comes from a unique period in St. Joseph’s history, St. Joseph Historic Preservation Planner Kim Schutte said.
“We actually don’t have that many of those kinds of buildings,” she said. “We have a lot more of the older, the Victorian, the late 19th- (and) early 20th-century buildings. St. Joe was not building a lot in the immediate postwar period and so that makes the trail unique and important.”
The restoration process is about walking a line that allows for modern technology and aspects to keep the building historically accurate. While aspects like the movie projector are being modernized, it was important for other features, like the venue’s windowpanes and Vitrolite tiles, to maintain the building’s integrity, Montee said.
“We received some funding from the Save our Heritage Grant through the city, and part of that is to maintain the historical accuracy of some of our really cool buildings,” he said. “So yeah, we worked with some people out of St. Louis who just happened to be the only Vitrolite specialists in the country.
“What we did and everything just is, I think, really kind of coming together on the exterior for it to ... look something like it did when it first opened in 1951,” he said.
The foray into historical restoration is despite the Montee brothers only being in their early 30s.
Taking an interest in buildings from before their time is something being seen with many younger people, and it could be part of the reason for the renaissance of St. Joseph’s Downtown, Schutte said.
“Young people are also looking for these kinds of Downtown districts where it’s walkable, where they can go to places that are not cookie-cutter places,” she said. “Eat in interesting places, live in interesting places, places with character, with identity. And the Trail is a big part of that for our Downtown.”
While the Montee brothers aren’t old enough to remember the theater’s early years, they still have nostalgic memories of visiting as children before the venue closed in 2007, Montee said.
“That’s definitely a big part of it because I think a lot of the people in the community have looked at it over the years and, kind of seen a little bit of its deterioration and wanted something to happen to that,” he said.
