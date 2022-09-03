Trail Theater opening soon

Plans to update and reopen the Trail Theater have temporarily halted until the venue’s new projector and sound system arrive but the goal is still to be ready within a couple months, co-owner Andy Montee said. The theater provides nostalgia for many community members, so it was important to keep renovations accurate to the period, he said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Work on the Trail Theater is at the precipice of completion, and anticipation is building for its long-awaited reopening.

Work is at a halt for now while the co-owners, Andy and brother Austin Montee, wait on a new laser movie projector and sound system to arrive, but the actual construction process has been unhindered.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

