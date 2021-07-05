After a year of lost visitors and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things have been looking up at the Patee House Museum this summer.
Word of mouth about the historical jewels held in St. Joseph seems to be spreading with every bus tour. Volunteer Museum Director Gary Chilcote invited News-Press NOW in to discuss some of his favorite exhibits at the Patee House.
Chilcote’s first of three picks is the stagecoach that greets guests upon their arrival.
It’s a special coach that was built especially for the museum. St. Joseph marked the beginning of many trips during westward expansion. The coach would have provided more comfort for a traveler.
“On the 21st of July, 1861, Mark Twain even left from here on the stagecoach,” Chilcote said. “He reported that the leather strap broke. The stage was kind of bouncing back and forth and he thought it was the horse.”
The story, “Roughing It,” continues with Twain and his companions laying on mail bags inside the coach to find some comfort.
Coaches went in and out of the Patee House carrying passengers west for the next 40 years.
Chilcote’s second pick is a big one: The steam locomotive.
“The railway car back there was invented by the St. Joseph postmaster to speed up the mail on the Pony Express so they can sort it as they came across the state,” Chilcote said. “Unfortunately, by the time they got the car built, the Pony Express had gone bankrupt.”
The third pick is one that appeals to the young and the young at heart.
The Wild Thing Carousel was donated to the museum by Bruce Wyatt. It was originally built in 1941 and has numerous hand-carved wooden animals, fish and even a special chariot from the old amusement park at Lake Contrary.
“Anybody that wants to ride it's $1.50 or four (rides) for $5,” Chilcote said.
A special honorable mention goes to the Jesse James House, which is the place where the outlaw was shot to death in the back.
As the story goes, the original “God Bless Our Home” sign that James was touching up during his final seconds is still hung crooked on the wall. Chilcote is quick to warn anyone reaching for the sign that it is not their wisest life decision.
