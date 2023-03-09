A local man is leading the charge to save a historic building in St. Joseph from the wrecking ball.
John Rogers, the founder of restoration company Phoenix Preservation, has taken action attempting to keep the former R.L. McDonald Manufacturing Building from demolition.
“It was built in 1898 as the McDonald Manufacturing Company,” Rogers said. “Its most recent use was as the Penn Street market, which was an antique mall that I believe closed around 2012. It’s sat vacant since then. It’s not necessarily vacant and neglected, just previous owners used it for storage.”
The building is located across the street from the Patee House Museum at 1122 Penn St. and is on Missouri Preservation’s ‘Places in Peril’ list. Due to its large size and current vacancy, its owners wanted to demolish the building and donate the space to the neighboring museum for additional parking.
Rogers became interested in utilizing the space for a new business venture. However, while working to secure funding, he was notified demolition would begin if the sale was not completed within a week. As a last-ditch effort, Roger’s started a GoFundMe account.
“Nobody was stepping forward and so I reached out to the owner and was able to tour the building,” Rogers said. “While I was in there, I realized that it’s kind of perfect for what my long-term plan was but it’s definitely earlier than I had anticipated and that was how we ended up starting the GoFundMe. The timeline was shortened drastically to shorter than what even a normal bank would be able to and now we’re just trying to crowdfund it.”
Rogers has since raised more than $5,000 but still has a long way to go to reach his goal of $110,000.
“It’s definitely taken off,” Rogers said. “The GoFundMe is still relatively low money raising wise but, there’s a lot of stuff that’s not on the GoFundMe that’s been coming in. I’m not going to say the building is saved now, but it’s safe for now. The seven days has passed and it’s still standing. I’ve spoken with the owner and we’ve been discussing options and finalizing everything.”
Overall, Rogers said he’s been overwhelmed with the community’s response.
“There’s been a lot of outreach, a lot of local encouragement and thank yous from people that aren’t necessarily ready to jump to the front of the line and put their face on a project like this but they’re happy that it’s happening. A lot of people are just tired of seeing buildings come down.”
Rogers hopes to utilize the building to create a preservation trades program in St. Joseph.
“There’s such an abundance of historic properties and really the training grounds are here,” Rogers said. “If you’re teaching window restoration, why work in a classroom and set up props when you can pick a building and just learn how to take the windows out, learn how to restore them, put them back into the same building?”
These programs would benefit the community, property owners and students, Rogers said.
“I could host workshops all the time and that building would provide enough space to where we could have more students,” Rogers said. “I could call in some favors from friends around the state and around the country that are in different preservation crafts and just be able to host people to learn how to not only do window workshops but many different repairs.”
Rogers said it’s not only the building’s potential for success but it’s also the rich history that has drawn him to try to save it.
“Aside from the building being gorgeous, I’ve driven by that building every day since I’ve been in town full-time,” Rogers said. There’s so much history and there’s nothing structurally wrong with it. I understand we can’t save every building, but this building’s only problem is that it’s been vacant.”
With the timeline extended for the survival of the building, Rogers said he’ll continue working to keep this historic spot alive.
“Now we have a little bit more wiggle room,” Rogers said. “There’s a little bit more time to keep doing what I was doing and work through the different grant opportunities, the funding sources, and figure out what works best and what combination.”
For more information on the former R.L. McDonald Manufacturing building, visit www.gofundme.com.
