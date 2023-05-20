The second Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival kicked off at the Castle Bridge Event Center Saturday morning.
The festival consisted of different activities taking the community back to a historical setting through Jousting, ax throwing, and historical reenactments for amusement.
With over 4,000 visitors at the first festival that took place in the fall, event host Jonathan McClain reflected on how successful the event has been so far.
“Just looking around you can tell we're very full,” McClain said. “We almost have double the vendors we had last year so if our attendance is anywhere near, I can see us breaking 6,000 people.”
McClain said it was important that a Renaissance festival took place in St. Joseph to give the local community an opportunity to experience the popular event close to home.
“So, our mission statement is to be a boon for the community as a whole,” he said. "We like to focus on shop local, get local vendors, and do something fun for the families in our community. We want to stay affordable for the average family and continue doing that for years to come.”
Event organizers decided to move the festival to the spring and the event will continue to be held once a year in the third week of May.
The two-day event will continue tomorrow with doors opening at 10 a.m. for the final day of entertainment until next year.
Along with a range of activities for guests to participate in, there will also be over 60 vendors serving a variety of food from turkey legs, fried oreos, popcorn, funnel cakes, and more.
