On May 20, 1932, 34-year-old Amelia Earhart took off from Newfoundland, Canada, in her Lockheed Vega 5B plane to become the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. She wanted to land in Paris, but technical problems forced her to land 15 hours later in a field near Derry in Northern Ireland.
On May 20 and 21, two Atchison, Kansas, residents, Karen Seaberg, founder and president of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, and Jacque Pregont, Amelia Earhart Festival coordinator, are flying across the Atlantic to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Earhart’s historic flight.
“Karen and I are so excited about our return trip to Derry. The ladies there work so hard to make sure Derry doesn’t forget how important Amelia and her record-breaking flight are to the history of Derry,” Pregont said. “We are thrilled to help them celebrate to 90th anniversary of that famous flight across the Atlantic.”
Leaders in both Derry and Atchison have recognized Earhart’s accomplishments and continue to educate and share information about her history and exploits.
“We share a commitment to preserve Earhart’s legacy to defy the odds and pursue her dreams that changed aviation forever,” Seaberg said.
A new state-of-the-art STEM and history museum, opening in 2023 in Northern Ireland, will immerse visitors in Earhart’s pioneering life. Interactive exhibits will feature an opportunity to pilot a virtual reality recreation of Earhart’s 1932 transatlantic flight with challenges mirroring obstacles she overcame to land in Derry.
“When Amelia landed here, no one had ever seen a woman driving a car, let alone flying an airplane or wearing trousers,” said Nicole McElhinney, co-founder of the Amelia Earhart Legacy Association. “Her fearless spirit was revolutionary, particularly for women, and continues to be an inspiration around the world.”
McElhinney, along with AELA co-founder Brona Sharkey, visited Atchison as special guest speakers during the 2019 Atchison Amelia Earhart Festival.
“It was a dream come true to come to the U.S. and walk the same streets in Atchison where Amelia grew up,” McElhinney said. “All of us in Derry look forward to returning for the grand opening of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in 2023.”
This month, Atchison Mayor Abby Bartlett issued a proclamation recognizing Atchison and Derry as “bonded by their ties to Amelia Earhart’s beginnings and monumental accomplishments.”
Earhart set three major records; she was the first female to fly across the Atlantic Ocean alone, she had the fastest flying time over the ocean of 15 hours and was the only person to cross the Atlantic Ocean twice.
