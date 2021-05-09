Books always have served as a way to record and reference history over time. Now the St. Joseph Public Library is recognizing the past with a new historical resource, “The City Worth While.”
“It started as a way to highlight snippets of history that we come across,” said Jennifer Sanders-Tutt, a local history librarian. “A lot of things have changed in terms of libraries and how we’re able to interact with our community, so we saw this as an opportunity to share bits of history mainly on our social media platforms.”
“The City Worth While” can be found online on the library’s website, sjpl.lib.mo.us/, under the “reference” tab.
The slogan was adopted in 1913 by the St. Joseph Commerce Club. The contest came with a medal or piece of gold worth $50 to the person who developed the best slogan.
“Choices were between ‘St. Joseph — Money, Markets, Men’ and ‘St. Joseph, The City Worth While,’” reports the St. Joseph library.
Two years after the contest, a large sign containing 3,800 electric lights was placed on the 12-story Corby-Foresee building showcasing the motto.
“This is a brand-new section that we have been wanting to do for awhile,” Sanders-Tutt said. “It came out of a need to share all of the history we are continuing to find and collect.”
While many of the articles can be found on Facebook, walking tours also are offered for those wanting a more interactive experience.
“For the past few years we have completed walking tours with the (app) Clio, and that’s a wonderful way to highlight historical architecture,” Sanders-Tutt said. “You’ll see the Eckels Building by Edmond Eckel.”
Some other buildings highlighted are the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, St. Joseph News-Press and Patee House Museum.
“There’s another category we call the ‘Ghost of Progress’ and those are amazing buildings that are no longer there due to being lost during urban renewal,” Sanders-Tutt said. “This is a way that people can get to know their city by immersing themselves in it.”
People can check the reference section at the library’s Downtown branch for additional historical details.
