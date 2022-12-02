Lloyd Warner's headstone

Almost nine decades after a 19-year-old Black man was lynched at the hands of an angry mob of St. Joseph residents, a local group has been able to mark his final resting place.

Just before the anniversary of his death, a headstone was finally placed at the grave of Lloyd Warner, an Elwood, Kansas, man who was killed at the hands of thousands of people outside of the Buchanan County Courthouse on Nov. 28, 1933. 

The Lloyd Warner Community Coalition has been working for at least two years to locate and place a headstone at the site of Warner’s grave. Last week, just in time for the anniversary of his death, a headstone was able to be set to mark his resting place at Sunbridge Cemetery. 

