The flood of 1993 was a disaster, but those who lived through it remember more than the damage to property and infrastructure.
The flood brought the St. Joseph community together 30 years ago this week as many prepared for the disaster by piling sandbags and then responded with long hours of cleanup and recovery. The current St. Joseph Public Works staff helped build sandbag barriers to hold back the surging Missouri River that summer.
Keven Schneider, now the public works deputy director of operations, said weather throughout that year caused the Missouri River to rise.
“There was a heavy snowpack, and then it seemed like we got into a weather pattern where it seemed like it was raining almost every day,” he said. “And they were maybe brief showers, but pretty intense.”
Schneider said all St. Joseph could do was prepare sandbags in multiple areas and play the waiting game. Sandbags typically are used during floods to act as a barrier and keep water moving around infrastructure rather than through it.
“At the time, in 1993, sandbag technology was basically the regular sandbag, and I think it was 150,000 sandbags maybe,” he said. “It took us several days working around the clock to put that together.”
Once the sandbags were down, workers were assigned to different areas to monitor the rising waters. Schneider was assigned to the levee, where he worked 12-hour shifts pumping stormwater because of the unrelenting rain.
“We had the gates of the levee shut so the river couldn’t come in, and so we had several places on the river where we had a pump station and we were pumping water out of the storm sewer over the levee back into the river,” he said. “And yet each day it would come up a little bit higher and a little bit higher.”
Schneider remembers the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers coming through earlier in the summer to visit river towns to give classes on sandbagging.
“It’s not just filling up a bag with some sand, tying it up and throwing it in a pile, there’s a science to it. If you do it right, it works,” he said. “And we did it the way they showed us, and we held back several feet of water for almost a month. And it didn’t leak, it didn’t move, it didn’t shift.”
Public Works Senior Field Supervisor Steve Kendall said it took about a week to put the sandbags in place to prepare for the water that would eventually come through the levee in 1993.
“(There was) just a lot of adrenaline and everybody trying to get everything done before it did get out,” he said. “But we knew it was coming out just by the forecast.”
Kendall said he tries not to think about specific memories from the flood.
“You try to forget about that,” he said. “It was bad back then.”
At the time, they only had small, nearly 2-foot-long sandbags that had to be filled by hand.
“We set up an area and then we had a lot of volunteers come in and help,” he said. “The (Missouri National) Guard came over and helped make sandbags, and we worked around the clock making them and laying them.”
Watching everyone work together gave Schneider a strong feeling of camaraderie.
“I think that was just a good example of a community coming together,” he said. “And St. Joe, I can be proud to say we listened to the Corps of Engineers.”
In recent years, repairs to the levee have been made because of more recent floods, like the ones seen in 2019.
“There have been a couple of lows, traditionally low spots on the levee that they filled in and raised up to the correct level — one last place we have to sandbag now,” he said.
There are now more efficient methods of preparing sandbags to slow floodwater. The city uses “big bags,” which are three-by-three-by-three cells that are filled with sand.
“In ‘93, when we did that sandbag wall, I believe it was five days, almost around the clock, building it,” he said. “And we can build it in eight hours now.”
Schneider said another flood like 1993 could very well happen again, and all they can do is be prepared if similar conditions are met, such as heavy snowfall and rain.
“We have some of the big pumps in place that actually are stored here. The Corps of Engineers stores them here because it could be that we would need them,” he said. “And then we have the big bags, the big sandbags, on hand.”
For Kendall, it’s a question of when, not if, a flood like 1993 will happen again. The 1993 crest of 32.07 feet was the highest in St. Joseph in 102 years, but then the city equaled or got near that mark twice in the last 25 years.
“I ain’t saying could, I’d just say when it’s going to happen,” he said. “It will happen again.”
