The flood of 1993 was a disaster, but those who lived through it remember more than the damage to property and infrastructure.

The flood brought the St. Joseph community together 30 years ago this week as many prepared for the disaster by piling sandbags and then responded with long hours of cleanup and recovery. The current St. Joseph Public Works staff helped build sandbag barriers to hold back the surging Missouri River that summer.

