One of the last things Jesse James saw before being shot was a “God Bless Our Home” sign. Now that piece of history has gone missing.
The sign appears to have been stolen from the Jesse James Home, 1201 S. 12th St., on the morning of Jan. 31. James had climbed up on a chair to straighten or correct some aspect of the sign when he was shot from behind on April 3, 1882.
The famed bullet hole was preserved after James’ death and has been drawing tourists to the home for years. Museum Director Gary Chilcote purposely had the sign on display slanting in a specific direction.
“That’s the last item that Jesse James had in his hands before he dropped dead here in St. Joseph,” Chilcote said. “So pretty historically significant, been there for many, many years.”
The framed motto was made with intricate detail.
“It was thousands of holes punched in the paper, and then people ran embroidery thread through it. It was quite fancy,” Chilcote said. “Once in awhile somebody would reach up and try to straighten it, and we had to remind them what happened to the last guy that did that.”
Notable items such as vintage guns, souvenirs and the gift shop’s cash register were left untouched when the sign went missing, Chilcote said.
It appears the burglar entered the home through a small window, which was not wired into the security system. The thief broke a large plate-glass display upon entry.
“From the case they stole several books from the 1840s and ’50s, including a Bible of Jesse’s that his mother had given him,” Chilcote said.
The St. Joseph Police Department made a copy of a video of the burglary, which includes angles from eight different cameras.
“They’re working on it. They did DNA testing and also fingerprint testing,” Chilcote said.
A temporary replacement sign has been placed in the spot where the original “God Bless Our Home” hung. Chilcote is entertaining the idea of asking for community members to submit ideas for a permanent replacement if the police cannot locate the original.
If you have information on this crime, please contact the police at 816-238-TIPS (8477) or p3tips.com.