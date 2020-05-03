A historic city fountain that has sat dry for about two years is up and running in Civic Center Park.
According to Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Director Chuck Kempf, the fountain is a replica of an existing fountain in a royal garden in Italy, although there is some debate about which city. There also is some debate about how old the fountain is, although it is believed to be over 100 years old.
It was originally constructed in 1917, we think," Kempf said. "I did find a News-Press article in 1917 in our scrap book that discussed that that was when it was developed."
Last May, the city entered into a contract with GDS LLC to clean, repair and coat the fountain and its statues for around $58,000. This was about half the price that had been estimated by city engineers.
The work was held off as City Hall discussed the possibility of replacing the fountain, rather than repairing it. Then it was held off due to potential weather delays. Finally, GDS was given the notice to proceed and completed the work in about 30 days.
"I think it turned out really great," GDS' Fritz Ambrozi II said. "It'll be a great project for the community and this will be something for everybody to enjoy. It's not very often that we get to see a project that turns out that well for everybody to enjoy."
Ambrozi said his company took pride in doing the work and was able to complete it efficiently once the red tape was lifted.
Kemp said the fountain saw a renovation for around $80,000 in 2016, but this time the work was more involved.
Ambrozi said the project was a complete renovation of the basin, structure and pumping system of the fountain. He said the new filtration system will be more efficient and will keep the water clean and clear.
"Prior to this there was no filtration system or pump system in the fountain. They actually used a portable, submersible pump that they put in the pond base at the beginning of each year," Ambrozi said. "There wasn't any real circulation or anything going on and the water became stagnant."
City Councilmember Kent O'Dell abstained from the vote to hire GDS last year so that he could help work on the fountain, without pay, as a passion project. He said Ambrozi also was passionate about the work, which is why it was done for so much less money that anticipated.
"I'm really impressed and satisfied with the job that was done, there were a lot of extra things that were done on this fountain that weren't in the scope of work," O'Dell said. "We definitely got our money's worth. Not only did we get it for half the cost, he did work like this. It's exceptional work."
Kempf also feels that the fountain is an exceptional piece for the city park.
"It's beautiful, it really is. They really did a nice job," Kempf said.
GDS also worked on the new landscaping around the fountain and multiple city employees have said that they have noticed more people than usual coming to the park to look at the fountain.