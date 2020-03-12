Since recent COVID-19 outbreaks, St. Joseph cleaning products company Hillyard has seen an increase in demand for its supplies.
The products in high demand include hand soap and sanitizer, surface disinfectants and cleaners.
In order to combat the high demands, Gregg Roberts, vice president of human resources, said they’ve increased manufacturing and shift hours.
“Our employees have really stepped up to help us increase production,” Roberts said.
Roberts said the company wants to make sure all its customers have access to the supplies they need to follow CDC guidelines.
“If we have a school district who needs to close down and do a deep disinfect, we want to be there for them and make sure we provide them adequate tools, resources and dispensing equipment to make sure that staff and students are taken care of and have a healthy and safe environment,” Roberts said.
Retailers such as Home Depot, Amazon and eBay have limited the amount of supplies customers can buy, but that’s not the case for Hillyard.
“As of right now, no, we’ve not put any limit on that,” Roberts said. “This time of year we always have the disinfectants and such in high demand and we really want to focus on making sure we’re taking care of our customers.”
Unlike some businesses running low on cleaning supplies, Hillyard stepped up production well ahead of time, working with vendors to have enough raw materials to make the products.
Within the last week, Hillyard created a section on its online homepage for customers to easily find the CDC-approved resources for COVID-19.
“The three main disinfectants are registered with the EPA specifically that can fight the coronavirus,” Roberts said.
Along with the majority of companies, Hillyard also is taking precautions with its own employees to protect against the virus.
“I think all employers are looking at backup systems and what if someone gets sick in your facility and how you’re going to clean your facility correctly and backup operations,” Roberts said.
Roberts advises all businesses to routinely wipe down high-touch areas such as doorknobs and light switches, along with providing cleaning solutions to people entering buildings.